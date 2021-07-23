The Kuntenase District Court in the Ashanti Region has denied bail to the three suspects who have been arrested in connection with the killing of a ride-hailing app driver at Feyiase in the Bosomtwi District of Ashanti Region.

During the court hearing, the lawyer for the third and second accused persons had urged the court to grant their clients bail, arguing that they had no direct involvement in the case.

The lawyers also assured the court of their client’s availability if they were granted bail.

But the magistrate, His Worship Francis Asakiah, denied the bail, saying that it was premature to do so.

Questions of the jurisdiction of the court to grant bail were also raised.

One of the lawyers for the suspects, Emmanuel Abu-Bonsrah, said he would accept the ruling to deny bail.

“I may disagree with the ruling, but I have to respect the ruling of the court.”

“The jurisdiction of the court is to hear the committal proceedings, and not the substantive matter, so I agree with the court when the court says it doesn’t have the jurisdiction to try the substantive matter and because of that it is refusing bail,” he explained to Citi News.

The victim in the case, Israel Adjei Manu, a Bolt driver who doubled as a headteacher, was found decapitated at Feyiase Akoyem on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The three suspects are Rashid Ibrahim, a 32-year-old labourer who has been charged with murder, while the other two, a 35-year-old assistant traditional priest, Richard Addai, and a 22-year-old labourer, Anthony Sekum, have been charged with abetment of crime.