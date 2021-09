The 5th edition of the Forty under 40 Awards will recognise outstanding individuals who strive with dedication and perseverance to excel in various areas of work by contributing to economic growth and stability.

The Awards, an initiative of Xodus Communications Limited, seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service, and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

The Awards puts the spotlight on these young achievers not only to celebrate them, but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters, while building a positive attitude in the youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.

Speaking at the just ended Business Forum and Nominees announcement in Accra, Executive Director of Xodus Communications, Richard Abbey Junior said, the 2021 Forty under 40 received 308 entries with repeat, bringing the number to 201 from various parts of the country and industries.

“Individuals were disqualified based on eligibility, thus they were not chief executive officers nor co-founders of their companies. 82 more applicants did not meet the first criteria selection process. The selection into shortlisted nominees requires some significant achievements with some degree of evidence from the nominator or the nominee” he said.

The 5th edition of the Awards which is slated for 8th October 2021 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, is in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Arts, and it is under the supervision of an Awarding Board with eminent members of the society comprising; Prof. Atta Peters, Dr. Ken Kwaku, Prof. Essilfie Conduah, Dr. Ato Conduah, and Dr. Paul Fynn

The Award category covers a wide range of various sectors, ranging from banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology, and innovation amongst others.

This year’s categories and nominees include the following;

AGRICULTURE

EMMANUEL TWENE (QET ORGANIC FARMS AND CONSULT)

ISAAC KOFI NKETIAH (SHAMFIELD VENTURES)

AGRO-PROCESSING

KING DAVID NTORINKANSAH (ADDICENT FOODS)

NANA OWUSU ODUM (SANKOFA NATURAL SPICES)

RICHARD ADDISON (KENT FARMS)

AUTHORSHIP AND CREATIVE WRITING

ERNEST TSIFODZE (LEADERS OF CHANGE)

GABRIEL AWUAH MAINOO (GHANA WRITES LITERARY GROUP)

WATERZ YIDANA (MAKOLA BOOKS LIMITED)

DR PATRICK ASARE (KOFFMAHR FOUNDATION)

SYLVANUS BEDZRAH (MINI-STAR SERIES PUBLICATIONS)

TERRY MANTE (TERRY MANTE EXCHANGE / THE ACCRA HUB)

PALGRAVE BOAKYE-DANQUAH (KANDIFO INSTITUTE)

BANKING AND FINANCE

EBENEZER ARTHUR (WANGARA GREEN VENTURES AND INNOHUB)

ROMEO RICHLOVE KWEKU SESHIE (QUICK CREDIT &INVESTMENT MICROCREDIT)

BEAUTY AND LIFESTYLE

ISRAELLA KAFUI MANSU (MGL NATURALS MANSUKI GHANA LIMITED)

SACHA OKOH (SO AESTHETIC MAKEUP & VIVA GROUP (VIVA BOUTIQUE &)

VALERIE LAWSON (CVL BEAUTY)

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

ALFRED APPIAH (GEID HUB ORGANISATION)

DEBORAH ODURO (DUSAF)

ESINAM AFI SEADE (ESSYDEL EVENTS)

ISAAC DARKO-MENSAH (EMPOWER PLAYGROUNDS)

RHODA WEDAM (SONG-BA EMPOWERMENT CENTRE)

ZICO ISAHQ ABUBAKAR NEWTON (MOTHER OF ALL NATIONS FOUNDATION)

DORCAS APOORE (ASIGE GHANA)

CONSULTANCY AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

BENEDICTA TETTEH (DHORCEYBLAK CLEANING SERVICES)

JOHN AGGREY (HIRED CONSULT)

MARCUS NANA K OFORI (DOLPHNOM FUMIGATION AND CLEANING)

RINNER AYELAZOYA (VERSATILE MODELING AGENCY)

WISDOM MAWULI PARKU (MAJORA GROUP)

EDUCATION

DANIEL DOTSE (LEAD FOR GHANA)

ELAINE GYECHIE (PETITS SCHOLARS INTERNATIONAL)

ELVIS OFORI BOATENG (EKIS MONTESSORI SCHOOL)

PAUL KWAKU ANTWI (PINNACLE HEIGHTS ACADEMY)

ENERGY/OIL AND GAS

ELINAM HORGLI (JK HORGLE TRANSPORT & CO LIMITED)

EVENT MANAGEMENT / PLANNING

ABDUL-LATIF ALHASSAN (CELEBRITIES CHARITY DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION)

DEBRA-JANE NELSON (THINK MAHOGANY EVENTS)

ELORM ATOPLEY (TWITCHOUSE MARKETING SERVICES LTD.)

ABOKUMA ELLIS (PURPLE TWIRL EVENTS)

FOOD /CATERING AND BEVERAGE

CHICHI YAKUBU (NYONYO ESSENTIALS)

CHRISTIAN BOAKYE (CEQA FOODS AND BEVERAGES GHANA LTD)

IDA NYLANDER (NIS CAKES AND MORE)

MAAME YAA AGYEMANG (YABAKUS COLD STORE)

OHENE KWAME FRIMPONG (BOFROT PUFF PUFF)

FASHION

EVANS NII NARTEY TETTEH (MS LIMITED)

FAFALI ESINAM AMENGOR (SNS LEGACY CO. LTD)

FRANCIS KOFI KORSAH (K.K. ULTIMATE CREATIONS)

GEORGE TETTEH (ATTO TETTEH)

GILBERT QUANSAH-HAYFORD (GILBEN BAGS & MORE)

KOFI ASANTE OWUSU (GROOMSMENGH)

LESLEY MENSAH (AFRAK FASHION SCHOOL)

MARIAN GIFTY MENSAH (MAGMENS COUTURE)

NATALIA DZIDULALI ATTIVOR (ELEDZINE)

NII ADJEI DROMO MENSAH (ABLADE DROMO)

OSEI SARFO BONSU (JENTLEMAN’S WARDROBE)

VICTORIA MICHAELS (FASHION CONNECT AFRICA LIMITED)

NNAEMEKA ONYEKA (URBANEGH)

FAMILY BUSINESS

DEIDRE MAKINTETTEH (DATETTEHS)

ELINAM HORGLI (JK HORGLE TRANSPORT & CO LIMITED)

MAME DUFIE ACHAMPONG-KYEI OBENG (GLICO GROUP)

MANASSEH FRIMPONG (ROCKCEE GROUP OF COMPANIES)

SHERIFF AYEW (IMANI IMPRESSIONS)

GOVERNMENT AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

DAVIS ANSAH OPOKU (OFFICE OF THE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, MPRAESO – PARL)

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

DAVID ADDO (CURIST PHARMA/AIDE CHEMISTS/DARL CHEMICAL INDUSTRY)

DR BLESSED FOSTER (21ST CLINIC)

DR WILLIAMS ANARFI (WASK GROUP OF COMPANIES)

DR. CAROL MATHIAS-O’CHEZ (THRIVE CARE GHANA)

HUMAN RESOURCE AND DEVELOPMENT

ABENA DARKOA ANTWI-DARKWA (THRIVE CARE GHANA)

AKUGIRI ATONI LAMISI (STRATEGIC BUSINESS PROCESS SOLUTIONS LTD-SBP AFRICA)

HOSPITALITY

BERNARD DANSO NTOW (DANSWORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED)

MICHAEL ASIEDU (REBIRTH TRAVEL AND TOURS)

STEPHEN KOJO AIDOO (FRONT BACK LTD)

JACOB NARH (JAKSMART TRAVEL & TOURS)

INSURANCE

ANDREW ACHAMPONG-KYEI (GLICO GENERAL INSURANCE)

GODWIN FAFALI SETSOAFIA-TUKPEYI (APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED)

JOURNALISM (RADIO &TV)

DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO (KIWI PRODUCTIONS)

LOGISTICS AND SUPPLIES

EMMANUEL EFFAH PREKO (LIFEMATE FURNITURE COMPANY)

LESLEY ADJEI MENSAH (LESFAM COMPANY LIMITED)

MANUFACTURING

DANIEL ODONKOR (CHASTE SHOES)

DR. VICTOR KWADJO ADEMANG (AHOMKA BEVERAGES LTD)

FRED AMPADU (POSA INDUSTRIES)

JAAMIL KAMARA (JB FORGE LTD)

MICHAEL MARMON-HALM (FAIRAFRIC GHANA LIMITED)

MEDIA (DIGITAL AND SOCIAL)

CHRISTIAN ADARKWA NELSON (MEMORIAL GHANA)

SAMUEL AWUNI (BRANDNET COMMUNICATIONS)

THEOPHILUS BARROW (KUBILIVE BLOG)

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

REBECCA ACHEAMPONG (KORA SPA)

PENSIONS

GLORIA AKOTO (FIRST FINANCE COMPANY LTD)

PRINTING / PRESS AND PUBLISHING

EMMANUEL TETTEH AHUMAH-OCANSEY (FINISH POINT GHANA)

JACOB SHAMATEY (SWEET AROMA PRINT)

PHILANTHROPY AND CHARITY

DR. AKU EDUDZI DOGBEY (DOCTORS SAVE LIVES (DOSAL) FOUNDATION)

FRANCIS DAFFOR (SWISS ANGELS FOUNDATION)

KENNETH ANIM (SAMANTI GROUP OF COMPANIES)

PHILOMENA AFI ANTONIO (AFI ANTONIO FOUNDATION)

WILLIAM APAU (MAGHO FOUNDATION)

WISDOM DORDOE (GIVE ME HOPE FOUNDATION)

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT / CONSTRUCTION

ABDULAI SAKRA (ZIONITE REAL ESTATE)

JUSTICE OFFEI (SIKADAN HOMES)

NATASHA NARH (PS18 COMPANY LIMITED)

NEIL OKU (GOLDEN COAST DEVELOPERS LTD)

SALES, MARKETING / ADVERTISING

AMUDA RAHINA (RS SCENT PERFECT)

DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO (KIWI PRODUCTIONS)

GWYNETH GYIMAH ADDO (THE HAIRSENTA)

GIFTY FUACHIE (WARDROBE ESSENTIALS BOUTIQUE)

SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

ABU SAFIAN BLAY (INVETECK GLOBAL)

EMMANUEL BOAMAH OKYERE (AGRI-IMPACT CONSULT)

ALAIN ATTASSE GBEASOR (ACE TECHNOLOGIES GHANA LTD)

SAFETY AND SECURITY

NANA AHENKAN GYEBI (TOMSTAR ENTERPRISE)

RUTH ‘ASUAVO’ OSEI (ASUAVO SECURITY COMPANY LIMITED)

SPORTS

ABDUL HAYYE YARTEY (CHEETAH FOOTBALL CLUB)

DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY (DREAMS FOOTBALL CLUB)

ERIC TAWIAH MENSAH (APAM CITY FC)

SHIPPING AND MARITIME

EDNA KESSE (CONTINENTAL AFRICAN LINE LTD)

MAAME YAA ROBERSON (VFS LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE)

SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

CYNTHIA KUMAH (C-TRUST FOUNDATION)

ELIZABETH OWUSU BOADI (BANEL INTERNATIONAL)

EUNICE MAWUENA KLOE (BIDIGREEN GHANA LIMITED)

THEATRE AND ARTS

EBENEZER DUKU (DEPENCILMONSTAR)

JUSTINA ACHEAMPONG (SAJURST INCORPORATED)

TRANSPORT / AUTOMOBILE

KELVIN QUAYE (STUNNCUST AUTOWORKS)

TELECOM, MOBILE & SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

ALAIN ATTASSE GBEASOR (ACE TECHNOLOGIES GHANA LTD)

BIGGODWIN MARTEY (WEBSOFT SOLUTIONS)

HARRY BAIDEN (GAVAC SOLUTIONS)