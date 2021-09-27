Jeph Acheampong, the Founder, and CEO of Blossom Academy believes that discussions about EdTech should extend beyond job creation.

“When it comes to these conversations, the goal is usually how to create more jobs. However, what I usually tend to put to other entrepreneurs is how do we create new markets?” Mr. Acheampong on the EdTech Monday segment on the Citi Breakfast Show.

As an example, he said his organisation had done some work to make analytics more mainstream for businesses.

“By actually introducing analytics, we are seeing businesses create departments to hire data talents,” Mr. Acheampong said.

“This is actually propelling them to grow and expand their reach as well,” he added.

Also on the show, Dr. Lucy Agyepong, the Associate Dean of Engineering at Academic City University College, noted that the business space needed to play a more active role in EdTech.

“I am a strong advocate for industrial advisory panels who sit on academic boards and have those discussions and say these are the skill sets we need for the future,” she said.

EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation Regional Centre for Teaching and Learning in ICT.

This edition was on EdTech for the future of work.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organisations to enable young people in Africa and in indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world.

The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organisation with its own Board of Directors and management.

In Ghana, after more than a decade of working with the private sector and government to promote financial inclusion and education through its Scholars Program, the Mastercard Foundation launched Young Africa Works, a 10-year strategy to enable 3 million young Ghanaians, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

Young Africa Works in Ghana aims to:

Enable the growth of women-owned enterprises through business development services, access to finance, and access to markets.

Enable young people to acquire skills that are needed by businesses in growing sectors of the economy, and strengthen the quality of education to prepare students for the world of work.

Scale digital training and strengthen technology-focused employment opportunities.

EdTech Monday is one of the initiatives of the Foundation’s Regional Centre for Teaching and Learning in ICT, aimed at leveraging technology to advance teaching and learning.