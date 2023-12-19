Start-ups are being urged to harness emerging technologies as a pathway to sustainable livelihoods.

The Board Chairman of Kosmos Innovation Centre, Joe Mensah, emphasized the transformative potential of agribusiness in shaping the economic landscape of the country.

Speaking at the 2023 Final Pitchers of the Agritech Challenge in Accra, Joe Mensah underscored the need for more investment in the agricultural sector.

“Innovation in agriculture is a necessity. With a growing global population, changing climate patterns, and evolving consumer demands, our ability to adapt and innovate within the agricultural sector is paramount. The AgriTech Challenge Classic stands as a testament to our collective commitment to addressing these challenges head-on,” he said.

Joe Mensah noted that: “In the heart of the AgriTech Challenge Classic, we witness a convergence of talent, creativity, and a shared vision for a sustainable future. Agriculture is not merely an industry; it is a vital sector that connects us all. It is the very fabric of our societies, providing sustenance, livelihoods, and a foundation for growth.”

For his part, the Executive Director of Kosmos Innovation Centre, Benjamin Gyan Kese, reaffirmed his outfit’s continuous support to inspire young entrepreneurs and students making strides in the agricultural sector.

“This year, The AgriTech Challenge Classic is in its second year when it comes to supporting students and young graduates to develop innovative AgriTech solutions for the sector. This program seeks to unearth the entrepreneurial potential of young people and set them on a journey towards social transformation,” he said.

Mr. Gyan Kese also highlighted the seed capital the winners will receive: “At the end of this competition, twenty teams will be selected to move onto the AgriTech Challenge Pro, which is a scale-up program, business coaching, and investor readiness program. Each team will receive USD2,000 and will join 20 other teams that have been newly accepted into the AgriTech Challenge Pro.”

The KIC AgriTech Challenge Classic program competition provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas and businesses and compete for funding support while receiving skills that help them develop their business modules and strategies.