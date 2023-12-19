As the world celebrates World Migrant Day, the Bono Regional Migration Information Centre of the Ghana Immigration Service has taken its sensitization on the negative impact of irregular migration to the streets of Sunyani.

The celebration aims to highlight the challenges migrants face. The Bono Region continues to lead in terms of irregular migration to Europe through the Sahara Desert.

Superintendent Kofi Apau, in charge of the Migration Information Centre, has called on the inhabitants of the Bono Region to obtain the right information before they travel.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Apau stated, “You will agree with me that migration, in its natural sense, is not a bad thing. People may want to travel outside Ghana to seek medical treatment, work, further their education, visit, go sightseeing, see interesting places, and visit family members. What is quite predominant here is travelling to seek greener pastures.

He expressed concern about the illegal travel routes used by most immigrants, which are quite dangerous. He indicated that there are benefits to travelling, especially through legal means. He stated, “When people travel through the right means, the government benefits as they bring in remittances, helping generate income through forex.

He emphasized that the unfortunate situation is the illegal means of migration through Libya and Agadir, which is quite dangerous. He advised travellers to adopt legal migration means for their benefit.