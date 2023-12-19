In a night of glitz and glamour, Villa Monticello, the luxury boutique hotel nestled in the heart of Accra, walked away with two prestigious accolades at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA) recently held in Dubai.

The World Travel Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of the Travel Industry,” have been acknowledging excellence in the global travel and tourism sector since their inception in 1993.

Villa Monticello, known for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, was awarded in two distinct categories – Ghana’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2023 and Ghana’s Leading Hotel Suite 2023 with its Kwame Nkrumah Suite. The hotel has been on the WTA awards roll year-on-year from 2012 to 2023.

The two awards solidify the hotel’s status as a world-class hospitality establishment offering top-tier services and an extraordinary luxury experience to its guests. It also reaffirms the hotel’s tireless pursuit of perfection and its success in creating unforgettable moments for its patrons.

Expressing her appreciation on behalf of the hotel, Matilda Mikekpor, General Manager of Villa Monticello said “This accomplishment is a testament to our dedicated team’s hard work and the passion we put into our work.”

“Our primary focus is to continually surpass our guests’ expectations and to uphold responsible and sustainable tourism in our region. These awards inspire us to push the boundaries and deliver unforgettable experiences,” added Matilda Mikekpor.

Villa Monticello is Ghana’s first boutique hotel and has received numerous accolades for its outstanding service and amenities. It is a luxurious oasis that combines modernity with a hint of African heritage, providing guests with an unforgettable experience that is unrivalled in the sub-region.

Since its opening, Villa Monticello has been the go-to destination for discerning travellers who value personalised attention to detail and a one-of-a-kind experience. From its elegant decor to its unparalleled service, the hotel exudes luxury and sophistication at every turn.

What sets Villa Monticello apart from its mainstream counterparts is its focus on creating a truly Ghanaian experience. The hotel’s architecture and interior design are a perfect blend of modernity and African heritage, with beautiful artwork and traditional African emblems adorning the walls and furnishings.