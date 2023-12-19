Management of public senior high schools in the country has raised concerns about the delay in payments of utility bills by the Ministry of Education.

Headteachers of some schools say the delays have affected teaching and learning, as their schools often experience power cuts.

The Ministry of Education, however, explained that while under the prepaid metering system, it transfers money to the schools to cover the electricity cost; payments are made directly to the ECG and NEDCO under the postpaid system.

Debating the approval of the sum of GH¢29.5 billion for the services of the Education Ministry for the year 2024, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, urged the government to consider adopting the solar system to help deal with the concern.

“Payment of utility bills, Mr. Speaker, if you read the report on that particular item, it says there are plans to drill more boreholes at various senior high schools. It is commendable though, but I am one person who strongly believes that if we can effectively buy into solar provision for these senior high schools, we will wean them off the national grid, and it will take a huge load off the national grid. It is something that the Minister of Education and the Ministry of Energy can have a look into.”