The Electoral Commission (EC) has instructed its district officers to transition to the offline mode of registration starting Thursday, May 9, 2024.

This decision comes in the wake of some challenges that the commission encountered with the network Wednesday afternoon, which impacted the online mode of registration.

The EC communicated this in a statement released on Wednesday, May 8.

“The Commission apologises for the delays experienced this afternoon.”

“The Commission assures its stakeholders that should there be a backlog of voters at the end of the twenty-one (21) day process, the registration exercise will be extended beyond the 27th of May, 2024 deadline.”