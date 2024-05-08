Henos Energy is Ghana’s first tech-based LPG Marketing and Distribution Company. The company is the first LPG marketing company to be licensed under the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

Founded with a commitment to deliver LPG for both domestic and commercial needs, the company is reshaping the energy landscape in Ghana through innovation and partnerships.

The company’s proactive stance towards sustainability is evident in its promotion of clean cooking fuels, primarily LPG, as a viable alternative to traditional fuels such as charcoal and firewood that contribute to deforestation and air pollution. By advocating for the transition to a more modern and reliable energy source, Henos is improving the air quality and well-being of many thousands of women by moving them out of energy poverty.

Henos Energy’s strategic partnerships with local government structures, international organizations and existing oil marketing companies further underscore its dedication to derive positive synergies in making clean energy more accessible and convenient.

The company has forged alliances with select Oil marketing companies like JP Trustees, Star Oil, Tel Energy and Goil, to decentralise supply and access to clean energy bringing it closer to customers on the forecourts creating a one-stop point, where customers can fuel their vehicles and buy LPG for domestic consumption.

This partnership allows customers to send their empty cylinders to any of their exchange points and have it swapped for a filled one- the “Swap N Go” method they call it. With this, customers can now say goodbye to long queues and early closing times of traditional LPG filling stations.

Their exchange points feature solar-powered lights installed atop the cage. These lights illuminate the EaziGas signage on the cage, making it visible even in rural communities without electricity and symbolise their commitment to green energy.

As the company continues to lead the charge towards a cleaner, more equitable future, its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and the firm belief in their core value of ‘Community’, the company is paving the way for a brighter, healthier, and more sustainable world.

To experience firsthand the convenience and benefits of their clean energy solution, one can visit any of Henos Energy’s exchange points, where forecourt staff members are on hand to assist with all LPG needs.