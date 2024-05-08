The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has expressed appreciation to the Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the government’s development agenda in the Bono region.

He made this known during Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the Bono House of Chief as part of his ongoing nationwide tour.

Dormaahene who is the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs cited the rehabilitation of the Sunyani Airport as one of the projects the region is grateful to the NPP government for.

“One of the things you and the president have done for which we are grateful for is that for close to seven years our airport was not functioning. We pleaded with you and today, it is functioning.

“Because of this, some of us are now able to use planes from Sunyani to Accra. Now that you are here we want to express our appreciation to you,” he stated.

