The Office of the President has declined the request from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to disclose the full KPMG report on the revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

On 24th April 2024, the MFWA, invoking section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (“RTI Act”), requested a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML revenue assurance contract, which was commissioned by the President.

However, the presidency, in a statement released on Wednesday, stated that “Upon careful consideration and in accordance with section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, I regret to inform you that your request has been refused. Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations, is exempt from disclosure and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land.”

The statement further explained that the complete KPMG Audit Report contains opinions, advice, deliberations, and recommendations that are crucial to the President’s deliberative process and hence qualify as exempt information under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i).

“Understanding the public interest in the GRA-SML contract, the President has published the principal findings and recommendations of the KPMG report in a detailed press statement issued by the Office of the President on 24th April 2024. Thus, the public remains informed while respecting the statutory restrictions on specific disclosures,” it added.