A young man believed to be in his early 20s is in the grips of the Koforidua Central Police, for attempting to double register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The suspect who confirmed to the police that he had previously registered during the September 2023 registration period, said he was only trying to replace his lost voter ID card after the biometric system detected the attempt which led to his immediate arrest.

The Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission Kofi Asante Owusu was invited by the police to provide a statement regarding the incident, to aid the ongoing investigation.

He urged the public to avoid double voting and registration of minors, emphasising that the biometric system can identify such activities.

Mr. Asante added that the EC will allow individuals to replace lost voter ID cards, making re-registration unnecessary.

The suspect whose parents have been informed about the incident, has contacted various party executives to help secure bail for the suspect in police custody assisting with the investigations.

