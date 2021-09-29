Assembly Members of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly have confirmed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Obuasi local assembly, Elijah Adansi-Bonah.

Adansi-Bonah polled 100% of the votes during the confirmation process on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

28 assembly members took part in the election process supervised by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Thomas Biyimba.

In his victory speech, Mr. Adansi-Bonah who could not hide his joy expressed delight over his election and thanked the President for giving him another mandate to serve the people of Obuasi.



He also thanked the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng for his support and cooperation throughout his first term of office.

He again, expressed his gratitude to the assembly members for reposing confidence in him and overwhelmingly endorsing him to continue his good works.

“I am overwhelmed and do not even know how to express my happiness. Though it has not been an easy battle, it has been a battle of confidence, hope and hardwork. That is what has brought me this victory”.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of his endorsement, Mr. Adansi-Bonah said: “In situations like this, when the people you work with repose such confidence in you, it only places a lot of responsibilities on you to work extra hard to bring development to the people you serve. This is exactly what I will do”.

He appealed to the assembly members, Nananom and other stakeholders in Obuasi to continue to support him.

He promised to leave no stone unturned in his quest to serve the people of Obuasi.

“I have worked hard throughout this period. I never rested on my oars because I knew a day will come where the people I work with, will give their verdict on my stewardship. The victory is evidence of the kind of efforts we have all put in over the years.”

On what the people should expect from him in his second term, the MCE said there are two key projects that are dear to his heart, which he is working hard to ensure they see the light of day.

He mentioned the Obuasi Artisan Site, which is expected to accommodate over 100 garages in a bid to have a one-stop shop for mechanics in the municipality.

“Now, everything has been put in place to prepare the site at New Biakoyeden. We are expected to move the garages there soon”.

The MCE also talked about the Obuasi Recreational centre, which he said is modelled after the famous Kumasi Rotary Park.



He said the land for the Recreational centre has been acquired while other issues are being fine-tuned to ensure that the Assembly is able to put up the facility, which is expected to bring revenue to the assembly.

Nana Ama Ampomah, the NPP Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, who represented the Ashanti Regional Minister, praised the assembly members for their overwhelming endorsement of the President’s nominee.

There were other solidarity messages from the District Chief Executives of Obuasi East and Adansi North, Faustina Amissah and Kwaku Kusi respectively.

Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah was first confirmed as MCE for Obuasi on 4th May 2017.