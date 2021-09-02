The government is expected to take delivery of 1,229,620 Moderna vaccines on Saturday, 4th September 2021.

According to the Ministry of Information, an additional 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines are also expected in Ghana by the end of this month.

A few weeks ago, the country took delivery of some 249,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines from the UK government to support its vaccination drive.

A section of the population was recently also vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in the country last month under the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative.

A total of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered to unvaccinated persons in COVID-19 hotspots in the Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region.

Before the latest round of vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only 405,971 had received both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines whilst 865,422 had received one dose.

Ghana is currently vaccinating Ghanaians due to receive their second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Ghana took delivery of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government on August 18, 2021.

Ghana needs $200M to begin producing COVID-19 vaccines

The Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee says Ghana will need $200 million to fully manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.

The Committee led by Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng says the project will be a private-public partnership arrangement aimed at getting all involved.

Speaking at a stakeholder workshop for members of the Presidential Press Corps in Accra, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng said some local pharmaceutical companies are already on board to begin the process.