The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is calling on stakeholders to adopt pragmatic steps in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, by 2030.

The University noted that Ghana is far behind in achieving all seventeen goals as the deadline draws near.

As part of efforts to impress on stakeholders’ on the need to urgently draw a strategy on how to achieve the set targets, the university is focusing its 9th summer school on measures required to be taken in attaining the SDGs.

Speaking at the commencement of the KNUST Summer School, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, stated that the motive behind this year’s event is to adequately equip faculty members and other participants with new knowledge on the SDGs.

“At the end of the summer school, I hope that all participants will acquire new knowledge in Sustainable Development Goal to improve the quality of education in Ghana effectively”.

The head of the quality assurance and planning unit at KNUST, Prof. Jerry John Kponyo, called on all stakeholders to consider the attainment of the SDGs in nine years’ time as a shared responsibility.

“When it comes to the sustainable development goals, it is not people working in silos, but we all need to collaborate. That is the reason why beyond what the University is doing, it is important that we have civil society and government collaborating with us as far as meeting the development goals is concerned.”

“Basically, what we are saying is that, nine years from now, we will be hitting 2030 by which time it is expected that we would have achieved all the seventeen goals. It is a clarion call on each one of us to sit up. Indeed, it requires collaborative action from academia, industry, private sector and from one and all with reference to taking pragmatic steps as far as achieving the SDGs is concerned. KNUST as an institution is committed to leading the charge as far as meeting each and every one of the SDGs is concerned”.

One of the partners for this year’s summer school, CLEAN AFRICA. e.V also tasked persons in academia to play a crucial role in imparting the knowledge concerning the SDGs into students.

“The society looks up to the academia to drive the socioeconomic and environmental issues as leaders, locally and nationwide. We can achieve this by adopting local solutions for global problems in our teaching. We should make sure that we involve our students because they are our future leaders. There are many habits that we can inculcate,” Matilda Freda Marful, Managing Director of CLEAN AFRICA, said.

KNUST Summer School

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology introduced the concept of summer school in 2011.

During this period, usually around vacation, faculty members, senior and junior staff, persons from affiliate institutions among others are educated in various fields.

This year’s summer school is under the theme “SDGs and Universities: Actions Towards KNUST’s mandate at 70 and beyond”.

It started on 31st August and is expected to end on 3rd September 2021.

Due to Covid -19, this year’s event has been decentralized as it is being organized in various colleges. An avenue has also been created for participants to join online.