Guinness Ghana has launched the much-anticipated Bright House Experience at an entertaining and star-studded event at the Accra Polo Court.

The Bright House Experience, a fundamental part of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign, is a model bar that will serve as a cultural space and a hub for

people to connect and energize each other with creativity, inspiration, and, of course, a cold bottle of Guinness. The launch follows an epic flash mob event that brought Ghana’s capital to a standstill and drove conversations on social media spaces.

Head of Beers (Heineken Portfolio and Guinness Trademark) at Guinness Ghana, Roland Kwasi Larbi Ofori noted that the business continues to make investments that make it possible for its customer and consumers to always enjoy the best quality of Guinness products.

“Since the ban on bars was lifted after the COVID-19 lockdown, we have continued to make a number of investments in bars because bars are the beating heart of our

culture as Africans. This is where people can express themselves freely and feel as part of a community”.

Graced by several celebrities and industry partners, the launch of the Guinness Bright House Bar was the melting pot for the celebrations of talent and

achievements.

In attendance were performers Sefa, Mr Drew, Camidoh, DJ Vyrusky and Kidi – all members of the Black Shines Brightest tribe of young black talents being celebrated

for their achievements and contribution to the culture change, Ghana is currently experiencing.

They serenaded guests to music and performances that kept guests on their feet through the event. Renowned poet, Poetra Asantewaa and stand up

comic, Lekzydecomic, ensured participants left with a full appreciation of the power of the arts in Ghana.

Incredible Zigi, brand influencer for the Black Shines Brightest Campaign, showed off his dance skills to a variety of songs and eventually taught the audience the viral dance to the theme song for the campaign.

The Bright House Experience will see Guinness working closely with bars across the country, to show the company’s commitment to partnering with its customers and

consumers for the best lived experiences when enjoying a cold bottle of Guinness.

These bars will appear in Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale.

About Black Shines Brightest

Guinness ‘Black Shines Brightest’ is a new Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent for over a century. This exciting new campaign is inspired by the bold and unique black beer of Guinness stout and brings together passionate and creative individuals to celebrate the spirit of Guinness and its home across African markets.

Energetic and empowering, the campaign celebrates individuals coming together, fizzing with optimism, creativity, and potential.

The ambition of this exciting new campaign is to make Guinness the most magnetic brand in culture, by championing new talent and all those people making waves in culture.