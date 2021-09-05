The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku Ansah, has appealed to the Ministry of Interior to prioritize the applications of persons who have worked as community police in ongoing recruitment exercises to increase the number of security personnel in the country.

According to him, those persons have gained first-hand experience in their previous employment, and are thus best placed for security jobs.

The various security agencies have begun processes to enlist more persons.

This is what triggered the Mpraeso lawmaker’s call.

“The Ministry of Interior must put some premium on applicants to the security services who have worked as community police under the Youth Employment Authority.”

“These young men and women have worked closely with the police service in our communities and have gained appreciable experience under challenging conditions,” the MP said in a Facebook post.

He explained that such a move will encourage other young Ghanaians to also sacrifice for the nation.

“Giving them access to join the forces will be a great motivation and encourage others to sacrifice for the good of the country.”