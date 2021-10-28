The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the outcome of the 2021 Population and Housing Census will help the government put together its developmental activities.

President Akufo-Addo is of the view that with the country’s population in mind, policies and programmes will be formulated to meet the demands of all Ghanaians.

Ghana’s population according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) currently stands at 30.8 million.

According to the latest population figures from the GSS, there are 400,000 more women than men in Ghana.

Out of Ghana’s total population of 30.8 million, there are 15.6 million women and 15.2 million men.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at a meeting with officials of the Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, maintained that the census exercise would serve the country well.

“I am happy that the bulk of the work has now been completed, and we have an idea of the size of our population which is important data that the census is going to yield for public policy for the betterment of our people.”

What were the findings of the 2021 Census?

Overall, women make up 50.7% of the population, while men make up 49.3%.

Also, the ratio of 97 men for 100 women in 2021, represented a slight increase over the ratio of 95 recorded in 2010.

The 1960 census is the only post-independence census that recorded more men than women (102 men to 100 women).

Since then, sex ratios have declined until the uptick observed in 2021.

Regional gender ratios in the 2021 PHC range from 91 men for every 100 women in the Volta Region, to 105 men to every 100 women in the Western North Region.

Greater Accra has also overtaken the Ashanti as the most populous region in the latest census.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions both have a population size of 5.4 million each, while the Ahafo Region, the least populous region, has a total population of 600,000.

In all, 8,345,414 households were enumerated, with an average household size of 3.6 persons.