A new report says Africa needs to invest up to $50bn (£36bn) a year in order to cope with the growing threat of climate change.

The African Union and World Meteorological Organisation warn that about a 120 million poor people face floods, drought, displacement, and extreme heat by the end of this decade if nothing is done.

It also warns that all of Africa’s remaining glaciers are on track to disappear by the 2040s.

Africa has warmed faster than the global average but has been responsible for just 4% of the world’s greenhouse emissions.