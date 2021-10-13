The suspended Central Regional Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Kwesi Dawood, has been granted a GH¢ 30,000 bail with two sureties after he was charged with abetment of crime, to wit illegal abortion.

He is to reappear in court on the 27th of October 2021.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Daniel Gadzo Mensah, Kwesi Dawood, who is the biological father of the victim allegedly had sex with her and impregnated her.

Kwesi Dawood together with a medical doctor allegedly aborted the pregnancy.

The victim later confided in the mother, who reported the issue to the Swedru District police.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast.

The first and second accused being the doctor and Kwesi Dawood were subsequently arrested and charged for illegal abortion and abetment respectively.

Kwesi Dawood however pleaded not guilty to the charge at the Cape Coast circuit court one, presided by Her Honour Dorinda Smith Arthur.