Lawyers for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, continued cross-examining former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the case where the latter has sued the former for defamation.

Dr. Spio-Gabrah had dragged Chairman Wontumi to court, for allegedly calling him a “thief” on the NPP executive’s TV station in September 2020.

Dr. Spio-Gabrah in his suit asked the court to punish Chairman Wontumi by awarding the sum of $10 million in damages against the NPP executive.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah mounted the witness box as he answered questions from lawyers of Boasiako and his media house.

Mr. Boasiako is expected to also mount the witness box to be cross-examined by lawyers of Spio-Gabrah afterwards.

Lawyer for Dr. Spio-Gabrah, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo in a Citi News interview said: “The process has been good and Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah has been in the box and the lawyers for Mr. Wontumi and the media house cross-examined him. Mr. Wontuni will have the opportunity to mount the witness box to justify the defamatory comments he made about Dr. Spio-Garbrah.”

The court presided over by His Lordship George Krofa Addae has so far done two days of the cross-examination.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah first mounted the witness box on Monday, 18th October 2021 and was cross-examined by lawyers of Chairman Wontumi and his media house.

He again mounted the witness box on Wednesday.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday, October 21 where the lawyers for Chairman Wontumi will continue cross-examining Dr. Spio-Garbrah.

About the suit

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah filed the suit after the latter made a comment on his Wontumi TV and radio station in Kumasi, where he allegedly described the plaintiff as a thief.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah has also sued the media platform, Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited.

According to the writ, Mr, Wontumi said: “All that Inusah Fuseini is saying is that even him, Inusah Fuseini is a thief. If you mention Spio-Garbrah’s name he is a thief, Sylvester Mensah is a thief, Johsua Alabi is a thief, all their Presidential candidates are thieves so if John Mahama is a thief then let us allow him to continue stealing”.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, in his suit, indicated that the words used on him were uttered without caution by the defendant with the intent to cause damage and injury to his hard-earned global reputation, which he values in excess of ten million dollars.