A Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom, has inspected ongoing expansion works on the Kumasi Airport.

Mr. Frederick Obeng Adom did the inspection on behalf of his sector minister, Kwaku Asiamah.

Frederick Obeng Adom undertook the inspection on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

He expressed his satisfaction with the work done so far. According to him, the works will give the Kumasi Airport an international status.

“In the early hours of today [Thursday, October 28, 2021] at the Kumasi Airport, on behalf of the Transport Minister, Hon. Kweku Ofori Asiamah, I inspected the expansion project that will give the Kumasi Airport an International status.”

“The project is going on steadily and is set to be opened soon.”

“I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to the President of the Republic and the Transport minister for this state-of-the-art facility.”