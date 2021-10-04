FanMilk PLC, Ghana’s leading manufacturer of dairy-based and juice-based products, has embarked on a ‘Strong at School’ drive to promote the consumption of nutrient-rich foods while at school.

With the new Strong at School programme, FanMilk has provided 150,000 school children across Ghana with the new zinc fortified NutriDay yoghurt, to support their immune systems.

This comes on the back of the company’s one-planet, one-health agenda and its commitment to protect the health of its people and keep the environment safe.

Following the global health pandemic, interest in healthy living among consumers have heightened exponentially. Parents have adopted healthy eating measures to ensure that they avoid diseases while boosting the whole family’s immune systems.

Now, as schools resume, it is important that the trend continues, hence FanMilk’s initiative to roll out a donation drive to keep Ghanaian children healthy while in school.

FanMilk’s Marketing Director, Samuel Dery, explained the idea, saying “As a Danone company, we are always looking for ways to serve our people with healthy products and impact our community positively. You may recall how in 2017, we introduced the FanChoco school caravan, an innovative school programme that has now trained 250,000 children in good sanitation practices while providing them with healthy snacks. We followed that with the launch of SuperYogo, Ghana’s first fortified frozen yoghurt, which contains Vitamins B6 & D to support the immune system.”

“Now recently when COVID struck, we responded by launching the latest addition to our nutrition portfolio, the new NutriDay Yoghurt, fortified with Zinc to support the immune system. NutriDay also contains Vitamin A, B6, B12, and Calcium and it was designed to support the immune system and help Ghanaians in the fight against COVID 19. We will keep innovating to ensure Ghanaians are well nourished.”

Speaking on the initiative, Ziobeieton Yeo, Managing Director, FanMilk Ghana said, “FanMilk, has a dual mission; a social mission and a business mission. We know that there’s no healthy business without a healthy community. That’s why we are showing our strong commitment in times like this when we must all make a conscious effort to eat foods rich in nutrients such as zinc to boost our immune system, as the world continues to battle coronavirus.”

“We understand and share in the nutrition vision of Ghanaian families. We also understand that parents, especially mothers, are always thinking of how to keep their children nourished and healthy, especially now that they are in school. To make it easier, we are bringing NutriDay to the schools so that parents can focus on other things while their children are at school, knowing that they are getting the right source of nutrients whenever they enjoy their bottle of NutriDay” he added.

FanMilk Ghana has been in existence since 1962 and is currently engaged in the production and distribution of quality refreshing dairy and juice-based products.