The president, Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the ‘Operation clean your frontage’ today [October 22, 2021] as part of efforts to improve sanitation in the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative, being championed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, is under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the ‘Let’s make Accra work’ agenda.

It will be launched at the Independence Square on Friday afternoon.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, told pressmen earlier this week that, “As part of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” Campaign, we expect businesses, households, landlords, and all others to be responsible for the cleanliness of their frontage and their immediate surroundings.”

The campaign will among other things encourage the greening of the city. The necessary by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.

Speaking at an Editor’s forum, the Regional Minister said there will be a grace period of three months for the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ to be fully implemented after Friday’s launch to allow for all the necessary steps that ought to be taken to go through.

Under the campaign, environmental health officers are expected to regularly inspect the frontage of premises to enforce sanitation regulations.

There will be a new task force in Accra to enforce compliance.

The minister emphasized his interest to push for the ban the use of tricycles, popularly known as ‘aboboyaa’ on the motorway.

He said the announcement would be made next week Tuesday, and that it will take immediate effect.

In the longterm however, the plan is also to ban the use of tricycles on other major roads in the region, but he said that would require putting some measures in place to regulate their operations in order not to put people put of jobs.