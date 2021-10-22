Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, says he is ready to go to jail for his gun attack prank that backfired.

Shatta Wale said this minutes before he was whisked away to serve his remand in prison custody.

The embattled Dancehall artiste while being escorted from the court premises was heard saying “I’m ready to go jail for this” amidst gestures.

Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have also been charged for abetment of crime are also to spend the next one week in police custody.

However, they also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The four persons are expected to reappear in court on October 26, 2021.