Nigeria’s national security adviser says the new leader of a jihadist group in Nigeria linked to Islamic State has been killed.

Babagana Monguno told journalists on Friday that Malam Bako, who recently succeeded Abu Musab al-Barnawi as leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (Iswap), was “taken out” by security forces two days ago.

Al-Barnawi’s death was announced a week ago.

The reported deaths have refocused attention on the security crisis in Nigeria’s north-east, that began 12 years ago with an insurgency launched by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

Nigeria is also reeling from devastating attacks by armed gangs who kidnap schoolchildren for ransom.