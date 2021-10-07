Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive nominee for Ellembele in the Western Region has finally been confirmed in his second attempt.

This was after the disqualification of the Western Regional Treasurer of the NPP, Hormah Miezah Akasi, who was one of the 16 government appointees to the assembly.

The disqualification of Hormah Miezah Akasi, who actually contested against Kwasi Bonzoh in the last NPP parliamentary primaries brings the number of appointees disqualified before his confirmation to five as four appointees, including the Constituency NPP Chairman, Samuel Atito Akainyah, was disqualified prior to the first confirmation voting that rejected Bonzoh.

When the 52 votes were counted after the second voting, Kwesi Bonzoh secured 35 yes-votes against 15 no-votes, but with two rejected votes.

In his acceptance address, Kwasi Bonzoh thanked all who supported him and promised to work with everyone.

“I have worked together with the Regional Minister for the past five years, and we will continue to work together in the interest of Ellembelle. I thank the assembly members who voted for me and for those whose vote I couldn’t earn, that is not the end. We are going to work together for the next three years“, he said.