The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, begin the third phase of his nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for their support and votes in the December 2020 elections.

This phase of the tour will take him to the Eastern, Western, Central, Volta, and the Oti Regions of the country.

Former President Mahama will meet with religious and traditional leaders, engage members, supporters, and sympathizers of the NDC, and also interact with the media.

Joining him on the tour are his Running Mate in the 2020 general elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, National, Regional, and Constituency executives of the NDC, and some former appointees.

The first phase of the tour took him and his Running Mate to the five regions of the north.

The second phase which he embarked on last month also took him to the Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Western North, and Ashanti Regions of the country.