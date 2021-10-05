The nationwide SIM re-registration exercise kicked off on Friday, October 1, 2021.

According to the government, the registration is aimed at ridding the country’s cyberspace of fraudsters, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

SIM card users will require the National Identification card also known as Ghana card to be able to register their cards.

The re-registration of mobile SIM cards is expected to last for six months, ending on March 31, 2022.

The exercise is in accordance with the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011, LI 2006 to curb SIM boxing and other criminal activities.

Any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.

The Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs at the National Communications Authority (NCA), outlined the SIM re-registration steps on Citi TV’s Point of View on Monday, October 4, 2021.

She also answered various questions about the registration exercise on the show.

Below is the audio about the re-registration process