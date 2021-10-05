The male orthopedic ward D at the Trauma and Orthopaedic Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has been opened after it was closed down last year for refurbishment.

The 20-bed ward was re-commissioned on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, following the refurbishment at a cost close to GHS 700,000 generated internally from the sale of orthopedic implants and maintenance revenue.

The Head of the Accident, Emergency, and Orthopedics Department, Dr. Frederick Kwarteng, said the over 90- year-old ward faced dire challenges such as no-bed syndrome, hence the refurbishment.

“The ward had been in a deplorable state. In fact, it has deteriorated beyond the limit that it was not fit for practicing specialist care and for nursing human beings. It is for this purpose that as the department management supported by the CEO embarked on a journey to deliver the ward from its difficult state,” he said.

According to Dr. Kwarteng, the activities embarked upon included demolishing and repair of the roofing and ceiling, replacement of electrical connections and plumbing, floor furnishing, washrooms, and beds.

He said the ward is the only ward in the 200-bed department with mobile monitors and according to him, this will increase their capacity to better treat persons with severe accident fractures and trauma victims.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, who donated 10 beds towards the project encouraged other heads of department to emulate Dr. Frederick Kwarteng’s ability to make a change to help “to pave the way for a new Korle-Bu.”