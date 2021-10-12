Two persons have been arrested by the Suhum District Police Command for allegedly stealing a service AK-47 rifle.

The two, Robert Dodonu and Kwofi Agbeve, both aged 34, were arrested based on intelligence gathered by police.

The command retrieved the rifle together with two rounds of ammunition buried in the home of the suspects.

Citi News sources within the command indicate that the service rifle stolen was used by the suspects in a number of robberies, including an attack on students in the Suhum enclave.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the suspects will be arraigned when police conclude investigations.

“The Suspect [Kwofi Agbeve] later told police, after the rifle was retrieved, that the weapon was given to him by one Robert Dodonu. He then led police to the house of Robert Dodonu who was arrested later.”

“The search in his room revealed two mobile phones which the suspect Agbeve said he gave to Robert Dodonu when he robbed some students in the jurisdictional area,” DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said.