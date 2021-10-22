The United States government has cautioned Ethiopia’s warring parties after violence escalated this week with the aerial strikes in Mekelle, the capital of the troubled northern Tigray region.

Washington, which has threatened sanctions on peace spoilers, said the parties must lay down arms and choose dialogue.

“We have seen the credible reports of attacks in and around Mekele. The United States condemns the continuing escalation of violence, putting civilians in harm’s way” State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted on Wednesday.

The US had threatened to impose sanctions if the parties to the Tigray conflict fail to reach a negotiated settlement to end the nearly year-long bloody civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The US official urged the warring factions to immediately cease hostilities as the conflict between the government and Tigray rebels intensified.

“The government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) must end hostilities and begin talks now,” Mr Price said.