The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, says it has zero tolerance for activities of LGBTQ+ groups.

Speaking at the Eastern Regional Delegates Conference in Kyebi, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said: “The NPP will not support the activities of the LGBTQI+ community. We respect the rights of the individuals but cannot support actions that are against our principles. But should there be a regulation, we would ensure that their rights are protected, but we will not support LGBTQI+ activities.”

Some Members of Parliament have sponsored a private member’s bill against LGBTQI activities dubbed: ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.’

The bill has generated some widespread conversation, with many expressing varied views about some clauses in the document.

Many persons and institutions have filed memoranda in support of the Bill and to help fine-tune it.

We won’t obstruct Legal Committee from doing its work – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had earlier assured that the House’s leadership will not obstruct any decision to open up proceedings at the committee level on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to the public.

At the consideration stage, only the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee can decide to open up proceedings at the committee level to the public, he said.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Majority Leader said the committee would be allowed to take its own decision on the request for a public hearing on the memoranda and petitions presented on the Bill.

According to him, there is nothing to hide, and the committee will be provided with a siren environment to do its work.

“Parliament shouldn’t have anything to hide because the issues are out there in the public space. So if the committee decides to have public hearings, I wouldn’t have anything against it. However, our standing orders provide that at committee levels, sittings should be in-camera unless the Chairman otherwise decides.”

“So we want them to have that siren atmosphere, to do that consideration. So if they decide to open it up, I am not sure leadership will stand in their way.”