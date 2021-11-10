Ten illegal small scale miners have lost their lives after a mining pit collapsed on them on Wednesday 24th November at Wassa Esikuma in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

With the help of officials from NADMO, police and other security agencies, four severely injured illegal miners were rescued from the collapsed pit on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

The Western Regional Director of NADMO, Abdul Ganiwu, told Citi News how it all happened.

“14 people were working in the galamsey pit when the pit caved in. Nine out of the 14 people died instantly and five were rushed to the Tarkwa Government Hospital. Unfortunately on Thursday, another person died making 10, so four are still on admission at the Tarkwa Government Hospital,“ he said.

Abdul Ganiwu said it is sad the 10 persons who died as well as the four injured were still engaged in the dreaded illegal mining despite government interventions.

“I am not surprised because the illegal mining is still ongoing. Government is still fighting it, but interested parties out there are also still working their way out into it. What I however believe is that communities should also help government in the fight against this menace. If not, the government will be fighting it alright, but they too will also find their way out”, he added.

The bodies of the dead have since been deposited at a morgue in Tarkwa with the injured also receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Apinto Government Hospital.