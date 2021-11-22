The African Youth Badge Honoré Awards 2021 will celebrate and recognise trailblazing young African leaders shaping Africa in their various disciplines despite the significant effect of COVID-19 on life and businesses.

These awards explore how today’s most dynamic young African changemakers are leading a new way forward as the people chart a course towards a post-pandemic world.

The African Youth Badge Honoré Awards 2021, an initiative of the Young Global Leaders Network, organizers of the Young African Leaders Summit 2021, is an international youth leadership development organization with an active presence in Africa.

The Young Global Leaders Network is a youth leadership development organization, and a registered company in the UK, Ghana, South Sudan, Sierra Leone and operates in 12 other African countries.

This is a network of young social and business entrepreneurs, young politicians, young diplomats, young business leaders, innovators, educators, policymakers, young professionals, future leaders, and talented young men and women changing the world with their talents.

The network seeks to be the world’s leading organization that trains, mentors, and prepares young leaders for diplomacy, politics, business leadership, and entrepreneurship.

The committee responsible for this initiative set for themselves criteria and received nominations from members and management of the organization, as well as the public.

Nominees were scrutinized, and the below list was voted for to receive the award.

African Youth Badge Honoré Awards recipients 2021;

a. H.E. Filsan Abdullahi, Former Minister of Women, Children & Youth, and Peace Activist, Republic of Ethiopia

b.Dr.TeniAdesanyaFIDPM,ExecutiveChairman,OxfordHoldingsPLC,Federal Republic of Nigeria

c. Honourable Yar Telar Deng Member of Parliament Yirol West Constituency, Republic of South Sudan

d. Mr. Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Investor, and Serial Entrepreneur, Republic of Ghana

e. Charlotte Magayi, CEO & Founder, Mukuru Clean Stoves, Republic of Kenya