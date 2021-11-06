The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives in the Ashanti Region to explore other ways of expanding revenues from Internally Generated Funds in their respective areas rather than solely relying on market tolls.

He says MMDCEs are better off developing their areas if they look out for other sources of revenue mobilization.

He made the remarks when the Ashanti Regional Minister led the new 42 MMDCEs to the Manhyia Palace for official introduction.

“We all know about the leases done in your respective areas; for example a place like Asokore Mampong. There is an amount to be paid per the lease done. It could be 50 cedis, 100 cedis, or 200 cedis. It is money. And which of you has checked to know the amount that is supposed to come to your Assembly? A quota of the stool lands revenue which is 55 % is usually given to the Assemblies for developmental purposes.

“These are areas you can explore to generate more revenues to develop your areas, but the concentration for revenue mobilization has always been on market tolls. Explore other options to mobilize revenue. If we all take our time to work out things, it is going to be better for all of us. I have put all the MMDCEs in the care of the Regional Minister. Both the existing and the new entrants. Guide them to work for the development of their respective areas and the region as a whole. ”

The King in his remarks also advised the MMDCEs to work closely with traditional authorities.

“The MMDCEs should also be made to know that the Assemblies are not the custodians of lands. The MMDCEs have to always reach out to the chiefs and traditional authorities if they need land for development. The MMDCEs should always give the needed respect to the chiefs and there should be that cordial relationship between them and the traditional authorities to foster development in their respective areas. No District Chief Executive should think that they are above any chief or traditional authority. They should work closely with the chiefs to bring development to their areas.”

42 Assemblies in the Ashanti Region have had their Chief Executives confirmed after their appointment by the President, but the Juaben Municipal Assembly remains outstanding.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, says the advice has been taken in good faith and the MMDCEs will work to ensure development in the region.

“As you all observed. We have a new set of MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region. We have 43 Assemblies. Fortunately for us, 42 of them have been confirmed except Juaben which is still outstanding. We want to get all the 43 onboard so that we can start work in earnest. While we wait for the Juaben nominee to be confirmed, we found it necessary to come to Otumfuo who is the overlord of Asanteman, and introduce all those who have been confirmed to him.”