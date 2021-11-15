The Ga Mantse, His Royal Highness, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has pledged his commitment to support the Accra Metropolitan (AMA) and its sister Assemblies in the quest to ensure a clean Accra.

According to him, the unsustainable collection and disposal of plastic waste in Accra had persisted for over a decade, and to ameliorate the menace, he would collaborate with the Greater Regional Coordinating Council, AMA, Security Services, Asafoiatsemei and Asafoianyemei and all other stakeholders.

The Ga Mantse, His Royal Highness, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II made this known on Thursday when he visited the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to familiarise himself with activities of the Assembly and have first-hand information.

His Royal Highness, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also announced plans by the Ga Traditional Council to roll out an initiative in the first quarter of 2022 to address issues of climate change.

“We have witnessed many interventions by various governments to make Accra clean. The problem of sustainably collecting and disposing of plastic waste in Accra has persisted for well over a decade. Plastic waste clogged-gutters, and plastic-littered streets in the national capital, the beaches are not left out. However, whether Accra is clean now or not, as part of efforts to ameliorate the menace, as the Ga Mantse and the President of the Ga Traditional Council we are committed to supporting your outfit and the government to ensure Accra is clean,” he said.

He added that, “we shall do this in collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council, AMA, the Security Service and our Asafoatsemei and Asafoianyemei as well as all stakeholders. To this end, we hope to roll out a holistic and innovative initiative that aims at tackling challenges like climate change by viewing waste as a resource in the first quarter of 2022.”

The Ga Mantse expressed concerns about the rise in social vices among the youth in Accra, and assured that he would immediately engage the security services and other stakeholders to effectively clamp down on all persons engaged in such criminal social vices.

Chief Executive of the AMA, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, who welcomed the Ga Mantse, said the Assembly would collaborate with the traditional authority to secure the needed support towards the development of the city.

She was hopeful that the King would be a “reliable source of counsel” to help drive the developmental agenda of the Assembly for the good of its people.

“Hon. Presiding Member, please permit me to share a few words about His Royal Majesty: He is a very brilliant and an intelligent person. A very creative man, a bold and fearless person, an excellent team player, a very disciplined person, and an affable person… Hon. PM, with these qualities there is no doubt that the King is going to be a very reliable source of counsel for me and the entire Assembly to tap into to shape and drive the developmental agenda for the good of its people, especially in the current difficult financial moments of the Assembly,” she said.

His Royal Majesty accompanied by the Chief Executive of the AMA and some other dignitaries later inspected some ongoing projects within AMA’s jurisdiction including the reconstruction of the Salaga Market, construction of the Sempe School, the James Town Fishing Habour and the construction of a two-storey expansion project to serve as a maternity block for the Kaneshie Polyclinic.