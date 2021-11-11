A group of 80 students in Ghana will be offered a course to learn functional programming techniques and how to build smart contract applications – blockchain-based self-executing contracts.

The course will enable a new generation of Ghanaian innovators to autonomously develop solutions to tackle day to day challenges faced in the country, from applications to create a more accessible financial industry and also to build projects to grow the arts and music industry with NFTs – unique blockchain-based digital collectibles which artists can sell to fans. Students will be trained in the Haskell programming language – a precise and secure programming language which is used in mission-critical industries such as aerospace, defense and finance, where high levels of accuracy are crucial.

Smart contracts are becoming an increasingly important skill for programmers – they are heavily used in the financial technology space as they offer security, transparency and accuracy without compromising on credibility, whilst also reducing regulatory costs.

And given Ghana’s drive to digitize its economy, with the Bank of Ghana currently working towards a blockchain-based digital currency, these skills will be crucial for the next generation of technology leaders.

The course will be held in Accra, Ghana, with delivery partner, the Pan-African Tech Foundation (PATF), a not-for-profit foundation which promotes technological development in Africa, and blockchain research and development company Input Output Global (IOG), the development arm behind the leading green blockchain platform Cardano. PATF and IOG will be liaising with technology-focused universities and hubs to ensure the best candidates for the course are selected, and those who excel at the course will also have job opportunities at IOG.

Charles Hoskinson, CEO at IO Global, said: “At IO we are committed to empowering citizens to autonomously develop solutions to day-to-day challenges in their own nations, which is why the Haskell training courses are such a fundamental part of our work.”

“We have always taken an academic, research-first approach to blockchain development, so Haskell was our choice of programming language for our industry-leading green blockchain platform, Cardano. With a generation of innovative tech leaders in Ghana capable of using such a secure and robust programming language, we could see transformative applications built which shape the tech landscape in Ghana for decades to come.”

Requirements:

Degree in IT Students with background in maths, physics, engineering

Interested participants should send their CV and transcripts to [email protected]

Whatsapp/call: 026-572-1444

0546058524