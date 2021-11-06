Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to regret missed chances as Matej Vydra rescued a point for Burnley.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header from Reece James’ cross, only his second league goal this season.

That is the seventh Premier League goal that right-back James has been involved in six starts this season.

The Blues could have scored a hatful with Thiago Silva’s header hitting the post, while Nick Pope saved well from Callum Hudson-Odoi in each half.

But Burnley levelled when Ashley Westwood whipped in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed across to Vydra to stab home.

Chelsea are three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.

Chelsea’s winning run comes to end

Chelsea’s run of four Premier League wins in a row – and seven consecutive victories in all competitions including penalty shootouts – comes to an end and manager Thomas Tuchel will be wondering how.

His side have coped well without the injured striker Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, but they could have done with him here.

It was not looking that way when James whipped in a cross for Havertz to score.

They ended with 25 shots, but only four on target.

The European champions had a host of chances in both halves – with headers from Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho, Havertz and Silva all going close.

Ross Barkley, on his first league start for the club since 2019-20, was wayward with several shots.

Burnley created very little until the 70th minute when they started to improve and, while Vydra’s goal was not inevitable, it was not completely against the run of play.

The visitors could have won it too. Jay Rodriguez lacked conviction in injury-time when he headed for the corner flag instead of going for goal, and Vydra hit a half-volley wide from a long Pope clearance.

Coming on the back of their first win of the Premier League season – against Brentford last weekend – Clarets boss Sean Dyche will be optimistic his side can, once again, push up the table after a slow start.