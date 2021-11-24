The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has emphasised the need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels to be kept highly confidential.

Mr. Acheampong, who was once a Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, believes this will enhance the President’s security, as it will frustrate attempts to track his movements.

“My advice to the National Security Minister is that he should reclassify the President’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret. We have to be sensitive.”

“If the President decides that he needs to make a quick trip to Mali, even if he decides to go with the presidential flight, using flight tracker, you will know this is the tail number of Ghana’s presidential flight, and you are able to track it. Is that how you want to expose our President?” he quizzed.

The President’s travels became a topical issue after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed two other urgent questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the 2022 budget statement, Mr. Acheampong said Mr. Ablakwa’s demand was needless, adding that the focus should rather be on the President’s safety and not the cost of his foreign travels.

“We cannot play politics about it and make this a pedestrian issue; that is very elementary and basic.”