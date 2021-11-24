The debate on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy enters day two later today, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The debate started on Monday, November 23, 2021, with the MPs debating policies on Finance, Environment and Science.

The members of the house will debate policies on Health, Trade, and Industry, Communications, Mines, and Energy.

The government is seeking to raise over 100 billion Ghana cedis in revenue and to spend 137 billion Ghana cedis on its priority programmes and projects.

The 2022 Budget and Economic Policy Statement will be approved or otherwise after the conclusion of the debate by the leaders of the house on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Minority has vowed to resist the government’s decision to impose a 1.75 percent levy on all electronic transactions.

According to the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson the proposal will impose unbearable hardship on Ghanaians.

He said the Minority will thus “stand by Ghanaians in opposing the momo tax.”

“This is a super regressive tax that will impose unbearable hardship, pain, and suffering on poor Ghanaians. We are aware that most traders and ordinary Ghanaians use Mobile money wallet as savings account, therefore, any attempt to impose a tax on mobile money transactions will be a tax on savings, a disincentive to save, which should never be encouraged,” he said.