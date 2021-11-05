The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi has said, although the country’s borders are porous, his outfit has been able to intercept over 49,000 West African citizens who tried to enter the country illegally since the borders were closed as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

He said the Ghana Immigration Service is working effectively with other security agencies to protect the borders of the country.

Speaking to Citi News during his visit to some borders and unapproved routes in the Volta Region, Kwame Asuah Takyi said his outfit will do everything possible to prevent illegal entry into the country through land borders.

“The borders in the whole country are porous, but we are doing our best. As we speak today, we have intercepted over 49,000 West African citizens who tried to enter Ghana. So our officers are doing great work, not only the immigration service, but all the other security services.”

Ghana’s land borders remain closed to human traffic except for the transportation of cargo, amidst the threat of COVID-19.

However, illegal migrants from neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso, Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Nigeria and others keep sneaking into the country and are being intercepted by the immigration officers.

Investigations by officials of the Immigration Service show most of the undocumented migrants tried entering Ghana for farming and other economic activities.

The Ghana Immigration Service has assured that it is poised to prevent irregular immigration and is urging the public to collaborate with the state agencies to deal with the situation.

Border closure: We’ll deal with illegal immigrants, Ghanaian accomplices – Nana Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier warned that foreigners who enter Ghana illegally will be dealt with together with their Ghanaian accomplices.

Akufo-Addo expressed his displeasure over how “a few Ghanaians are aiding some West African nationals to enter our country [Ghana] illegally, despite the closure of our borders. Not only will persons who enter our country illegally be strictly dealt with, but so will Ghanaians who facilitate their entry”.

“These are unpatriotic acts and must stop. We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population.”