The Kaneshie District Court has fined the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz who was captured in a viral video displaying reckless stunts at the airport traffic light intersection in Accra, an amount of GHS 1,800

The driver, Kofi Sasa Buckman, was picked up by the Police on Sunday, October 24, for carelessly driving at the Airport intersection.

He was charged with careless driving and dangerous driving posing a danger to road users.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges proffered against him.

The suspect was to make his first court appearance last week Monday but was reported ill by the police.

He was later admitted to an undisclosed health facility to be monitored.

In the video, he (Kofi Sasa) was seen stationary on hatch markings on the road besides cars that had stopped in response to the traffic light turning red.

He then drove into the middle of the four-lane road and started driving in tight circles, described as doughnuts by stunt drivers, before speeding off whilst the light was still red.