The Ghana School of Law says it is reviewing requests by some law faculties of some universities to be given accreditation to carry out professional training of law students.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the Ghana School of Law Complex in Accra on Tuesday, the Director of Legal Education at the school, Kwasi Prempeh-Eck said the matter was being discussed.

“These are suggestions which have been discussed and are still being discussed as to the law faculties now running the professional exam and the exit exam run by the independent examination committee.”

“As a matter of fact, it is a discussion between the General Legal Council and the faculty. Initially, all the faculties will not be in a position to handle that aspect of the professional course, but we are hoping that maybe some will start. Maybe five of them will start and others will be added later on,” Mr. Prempeh-Eck said.

“It can’t be done overnight. We have to think about the future. The Legal Profession Act was passed in 1960 and if we are going to revise it, we have to revise it for the next 50 or 60 years.”

He also cautioned that any amendment of the Legal Professions Act, 1960, Act 32 that will exclude the Chief Justice from the General Legal Council will have dire consequences on Ghana’s legal education.

His comments come on the back of moves by the South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, to have the Legislative drafting department put together a Private Member’s Bill to amend the Legal Professions Act, 1960, Act 32.

The bill will, among other things, seek to amend Act 32, to exclude the Chief Justice as well as other Justices of the Supreme Court from the General Legal Council and redefine its functions.