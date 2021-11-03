The Ghana Police Service says it has secured a judicial order for the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, to appear in court on November 8, 2021.

This follows the several failed attempts by the police to arrest the legislator alleged to have breached the law during a recent demonstration exercise by residents of Oyarifa and its environs.

Police could not arrest the MP on two occasions, while attempts to invite Sosu through the Speaker of Parliament were denied.

The Speaker of Parliament subsequently described the actions by the Police as a breach of law.

While addressing the media on the sidelines of a meeting by the Inspector General of Police and selected Civil Society Organizations, the Acting Director-General for the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the MP is expected to answer questions in court on November 8.

The MP organised a demonstration exercise on October 25, 2021, for some of his constituents to express their displeasure over the poor nature of their roads.

The exercise came off amidst the blocking of roads and burning of tyres.

Francis-Xavier after failing to honour police summons accused the security agency of being disingenuous with their account of developments.

Mr. Sosu in a statement insisted that he was neither involved in blocking roads nor destruction of properties during the protest as alleged by the police.

He said the police were being untruthful to shift the public’s focus from critical issues bordering on bad roads, among others.