Local leaders for communities within the Anlo Constituency of the Volta Region are appealing for urgent support to residents affected by the tidal waves that have displaced about a thousand residents.

According to them, the devastating impact of the phenomenon has led to many people losing their belongings and having to relocate to other areas.

The Assembly Member for Dzita, Francis Normanyo, told Citi News‘ Duke Mensa Opoku that, the recent tidal waves destruction is the worst they have witnessed in the area in recent years.

He said more than 100 homes have been affected and there is an urgent need for a sea defense wall to be constructed to save the community from further destruction.

“When the tides became very high, it took over a lot of houses. More than 100 houses are devastated and all their belongings have been moved. People don’t have a place to lay their heads. They are restless. All we require now is a sea defense wall. That is the only way to go. This is the highest of the tides I have seen since I became assemblyman of Dzita, and without the sea defense wall the people of this community cannot survive,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Anlo Constituency, Richard Kwami Sefe, while lauding the collaboration between the various stakeholders including local authorities from Ho for their support, said there is an urgent need for relief items to be distributed to the affected persons to help them to get by temporarily.

“It is a very unfortunate situation which started about 3 days ago. The rise in the sea level has caused an overflow into this area that barely gets flooded. Over 1000 people have been displaced, and we are finding ways to ensure they have their peace. We are appealing that those affected now should be given some relief. We want NADMO to give them some hope. We came together yesterday [Sunday], to inspire hope in them. The challenge we are having is that the people must have somewhere to lay their heads and some food to get by,” he said.

Over the weekend, Citi News reported that residents living in some communities along the Keta – Aflao stretch had had to relocate after the sea washed away some homes in the area.

The communities included Salakope and Amutinu which were the hardest hit.