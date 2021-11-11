The Ministry of Transport has endorsed the directive of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, banning the use of tricycles popularly known as Aboboyaa on the Accra-Tema motorway.

The order which took effect from November 1 has led to the seizure of a number of the tricycles along the major highway.

Some members of the Minority in Parliament, have contended that the Regional Minister does not have the right to give such a directive, but the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a Citi News interview said the various Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies have the legal backing to undertake such a move aimed at regulating transport in their respective localities.

“Transportation is something which is done in district assemblies and localities. The district bye-laws allow the assemblies and regional authorities to come out with the way they want their transport system to run,” he said.

Henry Quartey has himself responded to critics who have challenged his power to issue such a directive.

In an interview on Point of View, he cited Article 241 (3) of Ghana’s constitution which notes that “a District Assembly shall be the highest political authority in the district, and shall have deliberative, legislative and executive powers.”

The Ranking Member on the Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Agbodza, had led the Minority in Parliament to oppose this ban saying it lacked legal backing.

But Mr. Quartey reminded that the motorway fell within the La Dadekotopon, Ledzokuku, Tema West, Tema, Ashaiman and Adentan assemblies which have all endorsed this restriction.

“They [District Assemblies] are exercising their legislative and executive powers saying that Aboboyaa is a nuisance and they pose risks on the motorway,” Mr. Quartey said on The Point of View on Citi TV.

“My good brother Agbodza should avert his mind to Artice 241,” he added.