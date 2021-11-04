Two people have been arrested at Akuapem-Adawso in the Eastern Region for stripping two teenagers naked and parading them in the streets after being accused of theft.

According to the police, the victims are also receiving special medical care after the mob also beat them.

“The victims are currently onboard an ambulance to Accra for immediate medical attention and treatment at the Police Hospital.

“Psychologists have also been assigned to counsel the families of the victims,” police said in a statement.

Reports indicated that the two were accused of stealing a phone and GHS 100.