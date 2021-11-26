The Volta Caucus in Parliament has taken on the government for failing to allocate some funds in the 2022 budget for the construction of the Blekusu Sea Defense project.

Hundreds of homes and other properties were destroyed in a tidal wave that hit part of the Volta Region earlier this month.

The Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso- Boakye, during a recent visit to the Volta Region, was hopeful the government will allocate some monies in next year’s budget for the 2nd phase of the project to continue.

Speaking to Citi News, NDC MP for Keta, Kwame Gakpey, said the caucus will continue to push for the completion of the project.

“With all the incidents that have happened, we thought the government will make some budgetary allocation for phase two [of the Blekuso Sea Defence Project] to continue, but nothing was put there. We have realised that this government does not have us in mind.”

Recently, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin, filed an urgent question for updates on the second phase of the Blekuso Sea Defense project.

Uncompleted sea defense projects