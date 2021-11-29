Kanton Senior High School located in Tumu of the Sisala East District of the Upper West Region has benefitted from a sponsorship package by Zipline as part of efforts by the company to support schools from deprived communities with a technology learning experience.

The sponsorship is in recognition of the stellar performance by the school at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz held in Kumasi, and will be the first of many support facilities targeted at driving industrial and technological training in Ghana’s second cycle institutions.

Kanton SHS was paired at the quarter-finals stage with Chemu Senior High and St. Augustine’s College; two schools that have commanded a good reputation in the Nation’s Science and Maths contest since its inception.

Even though Kanton SHS failed to make it to the semi-finals, they showed ferocious tenacity in the contest and glitter of refined intelligence matching the wit and grit of the other contesting schools. Trailing by just 6 points behind two times champions of the competition; St Augustine’s College, they left many patrons of the quiz competition reeling in awe.

Underscoring the importance of the award, the Country Manager of Zipline, Naa Adorkor Yawson, said it has become necessary to recognize small beginnings especially from schools who have little, yet show they can do greater things if given more.

She stressed that the inequalities in Ghana’s educational system cannot be addressed by the government alone, and that Corporate Ghana must recognize that the communities they serve are an integral part of their business sustenance and therefore must support their growth.

“For us as a technology-driven business in the Medical Logistics industry, our sense of duty is evoked when we see people from schools in deprived communities show flashes of brilliance, and Kanton SHS was not a let-down in this regard. We recognize that government alone cannot solve the infrastructure and logistics challenges in our Senior High Schools. It is for this reason that we have committed our resources to support the teaching and learning efforts of Kanton SHS and make out of them a formidable title-winning force in the years to come,” said Naa Yawson.

The awardees will be hosted at the Vobsi distribution hub located within the North East Region, where they will enjoy an all-expense-paid week of learning experience and a learning programme fully funded by Zipline.